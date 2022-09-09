Akanda Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 12th (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 12th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Akanda Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AKAN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Akanda as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

