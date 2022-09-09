Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $41.27 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $41.27 million and approximately $795,772.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00095046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00075138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032915 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

