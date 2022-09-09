Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akili’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Akili Price Performance
Shares of AKLI stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Akili has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $37.58.
About Akili
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
