Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akili’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKLI. Cowen began coverage on Akili in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Akili in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Akili Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Akili stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Akili has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $37.58.
Akili Company Profile
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
