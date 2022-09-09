Akita Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akita Inu has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $519,233.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akita Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

