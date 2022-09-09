Akroma Market Cap Achieves $36,323.63 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 210.5% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $36,323.63 and approximately $20.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

