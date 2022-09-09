Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $371.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $371.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $291.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

