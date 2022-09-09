Alchemist (MIST) Price Tops $2.96

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $232,141.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00013878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00062189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077233 BTC.

About Alchemist

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

