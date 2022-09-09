Alchemix Hits Market Capitalization of $36.53 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $36.53 million and $3.43 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $23.70 or 0.00111675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,024 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi. The official website for Alchemix is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.