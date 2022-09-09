Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 294,298 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,350,085 shares in the company, valued at $89,098,167.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,098,167.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 497,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 948,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

