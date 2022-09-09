Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 294,298 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,389,579 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,373.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 497,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,640. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 948,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

