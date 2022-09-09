Alerus Financial NA Acquires 233 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

PSA opened at $339.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

