Alerus Financial NA Acquires 294 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 87.3% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,701,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $220.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $230.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

