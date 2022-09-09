Alerus Financial NA Acquires 332 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,496,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

