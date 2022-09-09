Alerus Financial NA Acquires 4,039 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $54.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

