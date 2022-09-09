Alerus Financial NA Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.