Alerus Financial NA Has $2.99 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

