Alerus Financial NA Has $301,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $183.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average of $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

