Alerus Financial NA Has $485,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $175.60.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

