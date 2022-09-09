Alerus Financial NA Has $990,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.15 and its 200-day moving average is $166.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

