Alerus Financial NA Invests $2.24 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PH opened at $274.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

