Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 101.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

