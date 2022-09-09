Alerus Financial NA Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

