Alerus Financial NA Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $570.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

