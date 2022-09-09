Alerus Financial NA Reduces Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $366.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.40. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

