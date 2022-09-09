Alerus Financial NA Sells 199 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

