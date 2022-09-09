Alerus Financial NA Sells 51 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,370,000 after purchasing an additional 229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $691.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $666.16 and its 200 day moving average is $671.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

