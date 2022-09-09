Alerus Financial NA Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Lam Research by 4.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $439.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.17 and a 200 day moving average of $481.20. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

