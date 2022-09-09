Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $257.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.13. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

