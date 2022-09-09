Alignment Healthcare’s (ALHC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

ALHC opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $356,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,250,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $356,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,250,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,578,962 shares of company stock valued at $56,591,292 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

