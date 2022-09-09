Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANCTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.