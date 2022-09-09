ALL BEST ICO Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $4,811.35 and $263.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALLBI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries.ALLBI switched fully to BSC when all updates and SWAPs were performed and all tokens replaced with the new BEP-20.”

