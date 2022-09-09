All Sports Coin (SOC) Market Cap Reaches $12.21 Million

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

About All Sports Coin

All Sports Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. All Sports Coin’s official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.