All Sports Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $6.22 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,195.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077200 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

