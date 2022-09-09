Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.