Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320,107 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $61,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.