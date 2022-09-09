Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $74,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $66,704,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $438.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

