Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.57% of Ally Financial worth $80,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.