Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,024 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $65,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $238.27 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

