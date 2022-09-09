Ally Direct Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,793.00 (DRCT)

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Ally Direct Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ally Direct Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ally Direct Token has a market cap of $741,267.97 and $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Ally Direct Token Profile
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Buying and Selling Ally Direct Token
Receive News & Updates for Ally Direct Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ally Direct Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.