Alpaca Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2.45 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $40.61 million and $2.45 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

