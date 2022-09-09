Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $283,822.00

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $88.09 million and approximately $283,822.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00636254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00260863 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00053165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005300 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009589 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.