Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 43% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

