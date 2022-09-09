Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

