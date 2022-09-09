Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Capitalization Tops $26,088.26

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Alphr finance has a market cap of $26,088.26 and $28,166.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00260695 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789932 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015444 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020133 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
