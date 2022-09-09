Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

