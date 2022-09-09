Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,205,921,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.