Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $667.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

