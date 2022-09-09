Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $77.15 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 86% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apple (AMB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,592,845 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

