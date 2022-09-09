American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of AEO opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

